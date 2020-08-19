'Private schools depend on fees from parents and many have been unable to pay'





The National Alliance of Independent Schools (Naisa) which is an organisation representing private schools in South Africa is appealing to the government for a special financial relief fund for independent schools, as many parents are unable to pay school fees.

Naisa chairperson Mandla Mthembu described the situation in independent schools as dire as many of these schools have had to retrench or cut teachers' salaries in order to stay afloat.

He says private schools depend on parents' school fees and due to the COVID-19 pandemic many have been unable to pay, which has set back many schools.

The situation of independent schools in South Africa right now is quite dire. Mandla Mthembu,chairperson-National Alliance of Independent Schools

Mthembu explained that most of the independent schools accounted plus/minus 5.5% of the South African student population in the country. He argued that there are many independent schools that need financial assistance as private schools are not the same all over South Africa.

So the narrative that independent schools are elite, they are well-to-do is really neither here nor there. Yes, there are those independent schools which are well-to-do, which are well known but it’s a fraction of the entire cohort of independent schools. Mandla Mthembu, Chairperson - National Alliance of Independent Schools

Mthembu says they are in the middle of finalising a proposal which will be handed over to the government this week. The proposal is a plea for the government to fund independent schools that are struggling currently to receive a relief fund.

