'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
Load shedding to continue on Thursday Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week. 19 August 2020 6:29 PM
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering. 19 August 2020 5:52 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 August 2020 4:16 PM
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702's refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what's left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA's near-dead restaurant industry South Africa's 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

19 August 2020 5:52 PM
by Neo Koza
Ian Khama
Bridgette Motsepe Radebe

Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.

Former Botswana president Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.

This has been confirmed in the findings of a report by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco.

The report was investigating claims that had come about through Bostwana intelligence and police officials who detailed an alleged coup plot masterminded and funded by Khama and Motsepe, involving the alleged theft of US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank, and the funneling of those funds through various South African and offshore bank accounts.

Responding to the report's findings on the Afternoon Drive show, Motsepe says she has always been innocent.

I always knew that I am innocent, so that was just a confirmation of what I knew and those like the governor of the reserve bank of Botswana - when the Parliamentarians asked him last year November about the money that was stolen, he told them there is no money stolen.

Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman

I wonder why would they want to do that to a person like me.

Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman

Motsepe says she intends to proceed with legal action against those who made the allegations.

I am suing them, I am not going to stop. I am suing all those in the affidavit that have been speaking this bizarre nonsense about me.

Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman

Even AfriForum, if they continue with their bizarre nonsense, I am going to sue. I am not going to stop.

Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman

I have earned my reputation, I am not going to allow this to happen. I am suing anybody and everybody who is prepared to go out there and talk nonsense about me.

Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

Load shedding to continue on Thursday

19 August 2020 6:29 PM

Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.

'We're getting rid of 300-million litres of wine to ensure farms open again'

19 August 2020 5:43 PM

Southern African Agri Initiative board chairperson Dr Theo de Jager describes just how bad the situation is.

'Private schools depend on fees from parents and many have been unable to pay'

19 August 2020 5:38 PM

The National Alliance of Independent Schools is appealing to the government for a special financial relief fund.

'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'

19 August 2020 4:05 PM

According to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma people view the move as a demonstation that the ANC dose not take corruption seriously.

We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council

19 August 2020 1:21 PM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again.

'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

19 August 2020 12:54 PM

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities

19 August 2020 12:39 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an update on the visit by the Public Protector to the different hospitals in the province.

Women's buying power is reshaping the property landscape - Leadhome

19 August 2020 11:41 AM

Leadhome marketing manager Lisa Viola says 58 percent of their buyer enquiries and 55 percent of seller enquiries are from women.

'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'

19 August 2020 10:54 AM

Listeners respond to the National Alliance of Independent Schools' appeal to the government for a financial relief fund.

