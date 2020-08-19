'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe
Former Botswana president Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.
This has been confirmed in the findings of a report by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco.
The report was investigating claims that had come about through Bostwana intelligence and police officials who detailed an alleged coup plot masterminded and funded by Khama and Motsepe, involving the alleged theft of US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank, and the funneling of those funds through various South African and offshore bank accounts.
#BotswanaMoneyLaundering
Former Public Protector @ThuliMadonsela3 programme Directs the release of a report on allegations that billions were stolen by former President Ian Khama and Bridgette Motsepe
Omnia’s Cherie Blair says the case is a fallacy and a scandal @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/jfaMp5WDBa
Responding to the report's findings on the Afternoon Drive show, Motsepe says she has always been innocent.
I always knew that I am innocent, so that was just a confirmation of what I knew and those like the governor of the reserve bank of Botswana - when the Parliamentarians asked him last year November about the money that was stolen, he told them there is no money stolen.Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman
I wonder why would they want to do that to a person like me.Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman
Motsepe says she intends to proceed with legal action against those who made the allegations.
I am suing them, I am not going to stop. I am suing all those in the affidavit that have been speaking this bizarre nonsense about me.Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman
Even AfriForum, if they continue with their bizarre nonsense, I am going to sue. I am not going to stop.Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman
I have earned my reputation, I am not going to allow this to happen. I am suing anybody and everybody who is prepared to go out there and talk nonsense about me.Bridgette Motsepe, South African businesswoman
