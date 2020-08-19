'We're getting rid of 300-million litres of wine to ensure farms open again'





Moneyweb has reported on the bloodbath of jobs in the wine industry, with production for 2020 and 2021 also severely affected by the lockdown regulations.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Southern African Agri Initiative board chairperson Dr Theo de Jager, who has described just how bad the situation is.

The wine industry has really been hit very bad. We sit with some of the oldest family farms in that industry in the Boland and it not only anchors the tourism industry, it also anchors the rural economy in that region and we estimate that we might have lost up o 117,000 jobs both upstream and downstream in that value chain. Dr Theo de Jager, Board chairperson - Southern African Agri Initiative

So many of these farms, we estimate between 120 to 140 of these farms, are on the brink of bankruptcy. Dr Theo de Jager, Board chairperson - Southern African Agri Initiative

We are literally trying to get rid of around 300 million litres of wine to ensure that these farms can be open again next year. Dr Theo de Jager, Board chairperson - Southern African Agri Initiative

