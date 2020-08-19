'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
The data breach has exposed some personal information of as many as 24 million South Africans to a suspected fraudster, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
It reports that 793 749 business entities are affected.
Experian South Africa disputes the reported numbers.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the consumer credit information services agency, Ferdie Pieterse.
He strongly denies that the company was hacked.
For the record... Experian in no sense, way or form was hacked. None of our systems were either penetrated or hacked, as you call it. None of our data bases and any of our records.Ferdie Pieterse, CEO - Experian South Africa
... a perpetrator using very smart facial engineering techniques put himself forward as a known customer of Experian and contracted with us in the normal course of business and in that way illegally obtained the records of 23.4 million individuals.Ferdie Pieterse, CEO - Experian South Africa
"Call it what you like" exclaims Bruce Whitfield, "it's a colossal failure isn't it?"
We provided contact information - telephone numbers and addresses - back to this individual.Ferdie Pieterse, CEO - Experian South Africa
Also, those numbers are incorrect. The perpetrator provided us with 793, 749 records and once we actually went through our processes systems we only returned 607,000 records back to them.Ferdie Pieterse, CEO - Experian South Africa
Ferdie, you're putting lipstick on a bulldog here I'm afraid. The fact is, someone managed to get access to private information and that should never have happened!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Sabric has confirmed that the breach has been reported to law enforcement and the appropriate regulatory authorities.
Banks will communicate with their customers about how they may be affected by the breach and what is being done to protect them.South African Banking Risk Information Centre
Listen to the interview with the Experian South Africa CEO below:
More from Business
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'
What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.Read More
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA
Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.Read More
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)
It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.Read More
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
More from Local
Load shedding to continue on Thursday
Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.Read More
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe
Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.Read More
'We're getting rid of 300-million litres of wine to ensure farms open again'
Southern African Agri Initiative board chairperson Dr Theo de Jager describes just how bad the situation is.Read More
'Private schools depend on fees from parents and many have been unable to pay'
The National Alliance of Independent Schools is appealing to the government for a special financial relief fund.Read More
'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'
According to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma people view the move as a demonstation that the ANC dose not take corruption seriously.Read More
We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again.Read More
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.Read More
Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an update on the visit by the Public Protector to the different hospitals in the province.Read More
Women's buying power is reshaping the property landscape - Leadhome
Leadhome marketing manager Lisa Viola says 58 percent of their buyer enquiries and 55 percent of seller enquiries are from women.Read More
'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'
Listeners respond to the National Alliance of Independent Schools' appeal to the government for a financial relief fund.Read More