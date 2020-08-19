Load shedding to continue on Thursday





Power utility Eskom confirmed on Wednesday that stage 2 load shedding will continue on Thursday as the power system is severely constrained.

The power cuts will be implemented from 9am until 10pm.

Stage 2 load shedding returned on Tuesday as generating units broke down and the country was caught in the grips of a cold front.

Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.