I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama





Former Botswana president Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.

This has been confirmed in the findings of a report by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco.

The report was investigating claims that had come about through Bostwana intelligence and police officials who detailed an alleged coup plot masterminded and funded by Khama and Motsepe.

RELATED: 'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

The coup plot involved the alleged theft of US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank, and the funneling of those funds through various South African and offshore bank accounts.

Motsepe on the Afternoon Drive said she always been innocent and will take legal action against those that accused her.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Khama says when they go to court to sue them, it will be an opportunity for the truth to come out.

We have seen in a number of countries when people assume power, some will respond as they should and improve the livelihoods of their people. Others see it as a personal right that is all about self interest and become power hungry. Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana

I worked with this man, he was my appointed vise president, but the change in him from one day to the next was just incredible. He has used law enforcement agencies to settle political scores. Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana

Khama says he knows what he has done in his life and throughout his presidency.

The one thing I haven't done, is stolen any money from the central bank of this country. When they come out and accuse us, of course, we are going to fight back. Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana

Listen below to the full conversation: