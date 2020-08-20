Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Check your bank records and credit status, you could be in for a nasty surprise after credit bureau data breach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 11:45
Address Unknown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadine Cloete
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:27
dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:34
gold club renewal lease
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama

20 August 2020 7:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Money laundering
Botswana
Ian Khama
Bridgette Motsepe Radebe

The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering.

Former Botswana president Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.

This has been confirmed in the findings of a report by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco.

The report was investigating claims that had come about through Bostwana intelligence and police officials who detailed an alleged coup plot masterminded and funded by Khama and Motsepe.

RELATED: 'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

The coup plot involved the alleged theft of US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank, and the funneling of those funds through various South African and offshore bank accounts.

Motsepe on the Afternoon Drive said she always been innocent and will take legal action against those that accused her.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Khama says when they go to court to sue them, it will be an opportunity for the truth to come out.

We have seen in a number of countries when people assume power, some will respond as they should and improve the livelihoods of their people. Others see it as a personal right that is all about self interest and become power hungry.

Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana

I worked with this man, he was my appointed vise president, but the change in him from one day to the next was just incredible. He has used law enforcement agencies to settle political scores.

Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana

Khama says he knows what he has done in his life and throughout his presidency.

The one thing I haven't done, is stolen any money from the central bank of this country. When they come out and accuse us, of course, we are going to fight back.

Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana

Listen below to the full conversation:


