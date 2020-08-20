I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama
Former Botswana president Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.
This has been confirmed in the findings of a report by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco.
The report was investigating claims that had come about through Bostwana intelligence and police officials who detailed an alleged coup plot masterminded and funded by Khama and Motsepe.
RELATED: 'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe
The coup plot involved the alleged theft of US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank, and the funneling of those funds through various South African and offshore bank accounts.
Motsepe on the Afternoon Drive said she always been innocent and will take legal action against those that accused her.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Khama says when they go to court to sue them, it will be an opportunity for the truth to come out.
We have seen in a number of countries when people assume power, some will respond as they should and improve the livelihoods of their people. Others see it as a personal right that is all about self interest and become power hungry.Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana
I worked with this man, he was my appointed vise president, but the change in him from one day to the next was just incredible. He has used law enforcement agencies to settle political scores.Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana
Khama says he knows what he has done in his life and throughout his presidency.
The one thing I haven't done, is stolen any money from the central bank of this country. When they come out and accuse us, of course, we are going to fight back.Ian Khama, Former president - Botswana
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'
According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.Read More
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'
Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court.Read More
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her?
#UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time'
The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief the media on lockdown under Level 2
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading the briefing this afternoon.Read More
Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions.Read More