[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused

School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused

With the world battling the spread of the novel coronavirus, many schools are contacting virtual classes.

However, social media is confused after a video of a school doing a virtual drill for students that are not in the building, went viral.

A public high school in Indiana is doing a "virtual fire drill" today.pic.twitter.com/XoaLx3OTrT — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 19, 2020

