We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN





The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was considered for multiple reasons, including the vacancy in the legislature, more women being needed in the position and to be able to prepare for the 2021 provincial elections.

Gumede was sworn in on Wednesday as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, after the passing of then-provincial ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.

Gumede was released on R50,000 bail last year after being arrested for alleged corruption linked to multimillion-rand tender fraud.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela explained to Clement Mayanthela that the party is fully aware of the alleged corruption charges against Gumede.

We are not denying that she is facing charges of corruption, there are court processes still unfolding of that matter. As an organisation we believe that, hopefully, the court process will be concluded and give us clarity. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson - African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

At this stage, the principle that is innocent until proven guilty applies to all of us, not in ending things because of the things she is accused of. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

Gumede has been a member of eThekwini council for the last 15 years or something. We thought that she has been there for a long time so it's better off to put her on another one of the deployment to allow her own growth but also allowing for the present leadership in the municipality to take control and move forward in the municipality by allowing of more women in the municipality. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

RELATED: 'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'

Ntombela argues that the party reprimands officials who have clear conclusive evidence of corruption charges against them, making an example of the KZN Department of Social Development suspending officials implicated in R22 million of procurement irregularities.

She is going to the legislature as the backbencher, she is going to legislature as a new member who is learning a new environment. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

Gumede has been deployed as a KZN lawmaker ahead of discussions by the ANC on who will fill up the senior position of chairperson in the province’s cooperative governance portfolio committee.

She is going there as an ordinary member of the legislature representing ANC; the ANC at its right time will fill in that vacancy of the chairperson of Cogta. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

Right now, we are filling a vacancy available in the legislature. Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal

Listen below for the full interview ...