We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN
The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was considered for multiple reasons, including the vacancy in the legislature, more women being needed in the position and to be able to prepare for the 2021 provincial elections.
Gumede was sworn in on Wednesday as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, after the passing of then-provincial ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.
Gumede was released on R50,000 bail last year after being arrested for alleged corruption linked to multimillion-rand tender fraud.
ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela explained to Clement Mayanthela that the party is fully aware of the alleged corruption charges against Gumede.
We are not denying that she is facing charges of corruption, there are court processes still unfolding of that matter. As an organisation we believe that, hopefully, the court process will be concluded and give us clarity.Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson - African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal
At this stage, the principle that is innocent until proven guilty applies to all of us, not in ending things because of the things she is accused of.Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal
Gumede has been a member of eThekwini council for the last 15 years or something. We thought that she has been there for a long time so it's better off to put her on another one of the deployment to allow her own growth but also allowing for the present leadership in the municipality to take control and move forward in the municipality by allowing of more women in the municipality.Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal
RELATED: 'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'
Ntombela argues that the party reprimands officials who have clear conclusive evidence of corruption charges against them, making an example of the KZN Department of Social Development suspending officials implicated in R22 million of procurement irregularities.
She is going to the legislature as the backbencher, she is going to legislature as a new member who is learning a new environment.Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal
Gumede has been deployed as a KZN lawmaker ahead of discussions by the ANC on who will fill up the senior position of chairperson in the province’s cooperative governance portfolio committee.
She is going there as an ordinary member of the legislature representing ANC; the ANC at its right time will fill in that vacancy of the chairperson of Cogta.Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal
Right now, we are filling a vacancy available in the legislature.Nhlakanipho Ntombela, Spokesperson- African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases
The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries.Read More
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.Read More
Load shedding to continue on Thursday
Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.Read More
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe
Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.Read More
'We're getting rid of 300-million litres of wine to ensure farms open again'
Southern African Agri Initiative board chairperson Dr Theo de Jager describes just how bad the situation is.Read More
'Private schools depend on fees from parents and many have been unable to pay'
The National Alliance of Independent Schools is appealing to the government for a special financial relief fund.Read More
'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'
According to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma people view the move as a demonstation that the ANC dose not take corruption seriously.Read More
We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again.Read More
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.Read More