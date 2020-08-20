PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982





South African music legend PJ Powers has shared stories of her upbringing and her musical journey.

Chatting to Clement on this week's #HangingOutwithClement the Durban born songstress spoke of her grandmother's influence on her, why 31 May 1982 remains significant in her life, as well as her activism.

Talking about how her love for music developed, Powers says her grandmother, who was a classically trained pianist, would "painstakingly" practise commercial songs with her.

My grandmother was one of the founding members of the African Children's Feeding Scheme. She was a communist and she was a great leveller for me and she also was a classically trained pianist. I remember as a young child standing next to her while she played the piano and her painstakingly having to practise some commercial songs so that I could sing along. PJ Powers, Singer

We didn't have television in those days so I had no reference point but the radio. Mariam Makeba was one of my absolute idols. Barbara Streisand was an enormous influence and I just remember thinking that's what I want to do. PJ Powers, Singer

On her successes, Powers began her professional singing career as lead singer of the all-girl group Pantha in 1979.

When the group disbanded she went on to lead the rock band Hotline.

This is what people must remember, even what we heard on the radio was segregated ... so it was a huge shock when 'You're so good to me' suddenly got onto the Radio Zulu charts and then 31st of May 1982, I performed at the Jabulani Amphitheatre. PJ Powers, Singer

It was an extraordinary thing to happen. I was 20-years-old and was suddenly faced with this enormous success but the most important thing that came out of the 31st of May 1982 was I got christened, named a daughter of Soweto and given the name Thandeka. That's a Grammy in itself. PJ Powers, Singer

By rights, I should have been the enemy by virtue of the colour of my skin and people embraced me and took me and made me feel loved and gave me my first soft landing in the music industry. It was the first place I felt completely loved. PJ Powers, Singer

The singer says the transition from being in a band to a solo singer was difficult.

It was difficult for the first two years but, fortunately, I had already released two successful solo albums when I was still with Hotline, so from that point of view the transition wasn't difficult. PJ Powers, Singer

Talking about her activism under apartheid South Africa, Powers says she remains a complete devotee to justice.

There are some unjust things that are happening in this country at the moment which I will also speak out against. So it wasn't a time period of activism. I am a justice groupie and I think that started, for me, at a very young age. PJ Powers, Singer

The singer says she is currently working on a race relations course.

Talking about what else is in the pipeline, the singer says there is a feature documentary being produced on her life.

I want to write another book, I want to do a TV show. The very exciting thing is that I am about to bring out my own range of leisure wear which is going to be promoting African art at the same time. PJ Powers, Singer

Click on the link below to hear more...