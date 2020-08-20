PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982
South African music legend PJ Powers has shared stories of her upbringing and her musical journey.
Chatting to Clement on this week's #HangingOutwithClement the Durban born songstress spoke of her grandmother's influence on her, why 31 May 1982 remains significant in her life, as well as her activism.
Talking about how her love for music developed, Powers says her grandmother, who was a classically trained pianist, would "painstakingly" practise commercial songs with her.
My grandmother was one of the founding members of the African Children's Feeding Scheme. She was a communist and she was a great leveller for me and she also was a classically trained pianist. I remember as a young child standing next to her while she played the piano and her painstakingly having to practise some commercial songs so that I could sing along.PJ Powers, Singer
We didn't have television in those days so I had no reference point but the radio. Mariam Makeba was one of my absolute idols. Barbara Streisand was an enormous influence and I just remember thinking that's what I want to do.PJ Powers, Singer
On her successes, Powers began her professional singing career as lead singer of the all-girl group Pantha in 1979.
When the group disbanded she went on to lead the rock band Hotline.
This is what people must remember, even what we heard on the radio was segregated ... so it was a huge shock when 'You're so good to me' suddenly got onto the Radio Zulu charts and then 31st of May 1982, I performed at the Jabulani Amphitheatre.PJ Powers, Singer
It was an extraordinary thing to happen. I was 20-years-old and was suddenly faced with this enormous success but the most important thing that came out of the 31st of May 1982 was I got christened, named a daughter of Soweto and given the name Thandeka. That's a Grammy in itself.PJ Powers, Singer
By rights, I should have been the enemy by virtue of the colour of my skin and people embraced me and took me and made me feel loved and gave me my first soft landing in the music industry. It was the first place I felt completely loved.PJ Powers, Singer
The singer says the transition from being in a band to a solo singer was difficult.
It was difficult for the first two years but, fortunately, I had already released two successful solo albums when I was still with Hotline, so from that point of view the transition wasn't difficult.PJ Powers, Singer
Talking about her activism under apartheid South Africa, Powers says she remains a complete devotee to justice.
There are some unjust things that are happening in this country at the moment which I will also speak out against. So it wasn't a time period of activism. I am a justice groupie and I think that started, for me, at a very young age.PJ Powers, Singer
The singer says she is currently working on a race relations course.
Talking about what else is in the pipeline, the singer says there is a feature documentary being produced on her life.
I want to write another book, I want to do a TV show. The very exciting thing is that I am about to bring out my own range of leisure wear which is going to be promoting African art at the same time.PJ Powers, Singer
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702
Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio.Read More
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance'
Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt
Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.Read More
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown.Read More
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702
Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio.Read More
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).Read More
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues'
Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers.Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align
This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More