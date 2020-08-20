Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report





The family of Collins Khosa, who died after an altercation with soldiers at his home in Alexandra, is relieved that the military ombudsman has confirmed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members acted improperly.

Khosa (40) died after a scuffle with soldiers and Johannesburg metro police.

His life partner stated in an affidavit that she was at home with him and two others when the soldiers arrived, accusing them of violating lockdown regulations.

The lawyer representing Khoza's family, Wikus Steyl joined Many Wiener on The Midday Report. He applauded the military ombudsman's work on the new report to which the Khosa family welcomes and feels justice is coming their way.

This report confirms what the facts are, the facts that are in the affidavit and that the soldiers did not do what they were supposed to do. That they went out of their mandate, they acted improperly. Wikus Steyl, Lawyer representing Collins Khosa's family

I spoke to the family and they welcome the report and they finally feel justice is coming their way. Wikus Steyl, Lawyer representing Collins Khosa's family

Steyl says the first report presented to the military ombudsman was a sham as it did not interview any witnesses but rather the members of the SANDF and that they have presented a civil claim against the state which is being delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula joined the conversation and stated her disappointment with the report of the Military Ombudsman and that the soldiers lost an opportunity to present their case to the ombud.

So do you have a choice? Once the military ombud has made findings - which are plausible in my view - and has actually made recommendation for you to implement, you implement the recommendations. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence

Mapisa-Nqakula says the soldiers have been suspended with pay as they have not been found guilty.

The ruling of the court was that you will suspend these soldiers, however, you will continue to pay their salaries until all of these investigations have been concluded. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence

