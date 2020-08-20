'Make payment arrangement in Jozi to avoid electricity and water being cut off'





The City of Joburg (CoJ) is going to resume cutting of water and electricity to consumers who don't pay their bills.

The city had suspended these measures over the lockdown period.

The relaxation of the lockdown measures means that the City can resume full credit control on outstanding municipal accounts to boost revenue.

The City under collected more than R1 billion during the lockdown.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to CoJ Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the city is offering consumers payment plans to avoid getting cut off.

We have taken a view for the longest time since lockdown Level 5 that we would not disconnect consumers who are owing us for water and electricity. Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Joburg

The city has encouraged consumers to come forward to make payment arrangements

We are requesting consumers to make payment arrangements with the city to avoid being cut off. If you don't come forward to make an arrangement, we take it that you are not a responsible consumer of the city. Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Joburg

