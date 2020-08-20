'Make payment arrangement in Jozi to avoid electricity and water being cut off'
The City of Joburg (CoJ) is going to resume cutting of water and electricity to consumers who don't pay their bills.
The city had suspended these measures over the lockdown period.
The relaxation of the lockdown measures means that the City can resume full credit control on outstanding municipal accounts to boost revenue.
RELATED: City of Johannesburg electricity and water tariff hikes comes into effect
The City under collected more than R1 billion during the lockdown.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to CoJ Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says the city is offering consumers payment plans to avoid getting cut off.
We have taken a view for the longest time since lockdown Level 5 that we would not disconnect consumers who are owing us for water and electricity.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Joburg
The city has encouraged consumers to come forward to make payment arrangements
We are requesting consumers to make payment arrangements with the city to avoid being cut off. If you don't come forward to make an arrangement, we take it that you are not a responsible consumer of the city.Jolidee Matongo, Finance MMC - City of Joburg
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
On a mission to destigmatise periods. 'Not a shameful part of our existence'
Activist Farah Fortune says: 'You can't speak of a period until you’ve had the experience of having those cramps and pains.'Read More
Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report
SANDF members found to have acted improperly. Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they will implement the recommendations.Read More
'Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing hands'
Stuff Magazine publisher Toby Shapshak reflects on a data breach at the South African arm of credit bureau Experian.Read More
We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson argues that the party reprimands officials when there is clear conclusive evidence of corruption.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases
The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries.Read More
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.Read More
Load shedding to continue on Thursday
Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.Read More
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe
Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.Read More
'We're getting rid of 300-million litres of wine to ensure farms open again'
Southern African Agri Initiative board chairperson Dr Theo de Jager describes just how bad the situation is.Read More