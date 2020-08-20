'Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing hands'

Streaming issues? Report here
nonn-show-picjpg nonn-show-picjpg
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award Chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase says the forum sets out to lift the veil and bring to life the heroes that stand behind the headlines... 22 August 2020 10:42 AM
Gauteng recoveries surpass 170,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 500,102, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 170,335 recoveries. 22 August 2020 9:26 AM
'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him. 21 August 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder Minister says: 'As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues.' 22 August 2020 9:57 AM
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally. 21 August 2020 12:48 PM
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace. 21 August 2020 11:19 AM
View all Politics
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'. 21 August 2020 6:09 PM
Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously The Best Actress Award is for her performance in 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection'. 21 August 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together' The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged. 21 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries surpass 170,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 500,102, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 170,335 recoveries. 22 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing hands'

20 August 2020 1:19 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Cyber attack
Credit bureau
Personal information
data breach
Experian
Experian South Africa

Stuff Magazine publisher Toby Shapshak reflects on a data breach at the South African arm of credit bureau Experian.

Stuff Magazine publisher Toby Shapshak says cyber attacks are becoming prevalent and has warned that there is a huge industry in the dark web whose job it is to steal people's data and generate fraudulent accounts in one's name.

Shapshak was speaking in light of a recent data breach - the South African arm of credit bureau Experian is currently investigating a data breach that saw it hand over information to a suspected fraudster.

RELATED: Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

The individual has since been identified and the data deleted.

Emphasising the importance of protecting your personal information Shapshak says there are things you can do.

The most important thing is to be utterly and deeply paranoid. Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing your hands during Covid and I mean that seriously not fasciciously.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

I do not keep anything that has my ID number or my password. I won't email anything that has my ID number or details like that. Email is the least secure way of transmitting anything ever.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

You have just got to be really strict about it - you need to change your passwords regularly, you need to have sophisticated passwords, you need to have what is called two-factor authentication.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Don't email the stuff, don't WhatsApp your passwords to people. Just be conscious of the fact that other people out there really want your information. There is a massive industry on the dark web.

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Click on the link below to hear more....


20 August 2020 1:19 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Cyber attack
Credit bureau
Personal information
data breach
Experian
Experian South Africa

More from Local

nat-nakasa-picjpg

Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award

22 August 2020 10:42 AM

Chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase says the forum sets out to lift the veil and bring to life the heroes that stand behind the headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

Gauteng recoveries surpass 170,000

22 August 2020 9:26 AM

The number of national recoveries so far is 500,102, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 170,335 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife

21 August 2020 5:30 PM

Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706-sihle-zikalala-edjpg

Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion

21 August 2020 4:45 PM

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala acknowledges the appointment of Zandile Gumede to the legislature was not the best decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old-womanjpg

[LISTEN] 103-year-old South African woman survives COVID-19

21 August 2020 1:45 PM

Kitty Venn is said to be back in her room at a care centre for older persons in Johannesburg where she was nursed back to health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200702-david-makhura-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives COVID-19 update

21 August 2020 1:29 PM

WATCH LIVE: GP command council gives #COVID19 update

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

keyboardjpg

[LISTEN] Decolonising the internet

21 August 2020 11:50 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to two experts about the inequalities surrounding access to and representation on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

load-shedding-black-out-power-cut-outage-candles-woman-darkness-lights-out-123rf

No load shedding is expected this weekend, says Eskom

21 August 2020 10:29 AM

The power utility says three generation units have been recovered overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NY-State-Computer-and-Cyber-Crime-Defense-Attorney.jpg

'Compromised info in data breach can land in hands of fraudsters'

21 August 2020 7:43 AM

Information Regulator 's advocate Collen Weapond says a data breach needs to be reported as soon as possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 load shedding

20 August 2020 6:06 PM

With four generation units returned, Eskom says it will reduce load shedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award

Local

Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder

Politics

Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SA’s Fredie Blom, one of world's oldest men, passes away

22 August 2020 3:01 PM

Four Mali soldiers killed in bomb blast - military source

22 August 2020 2:32 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 800,000 - AFP tally

22 August 2020 2:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA