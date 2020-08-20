'Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing hands'





Stuff Magazine publisher Toby Shapshak says cyber attacks are becoming prevalent and has warned that there is a huge industry in the dark web whose job it is to steal people's data and generate fraudulent accounts in one's name.

Shapshak was speaking in light of a recent data breach - the South African arm of credit bureau Experian is currently investigating a data breach that saw it hand over information to a suspected fraudster.

The individual has since been identified and the data deleted.

Emphasising the importance of protecting your personal information Shapshak says there are things you can do.

The most important thing is to be utterly and deeply paranoid. Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing your hands during Covid and I mean that seriously not fasciciously. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

I do not keep anything that has my ID number or my password. I won't email anything that has my ID number or details like that. Email is the least secure way of transmitting anything ever. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

You have just got to be really strict about it - you need to change your passwords regularly, you need to have sophisticated passwords, you need to have what is called two-factor authentication. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Don't email the stuff, don't WhatsApp your passwords to people. Just be conscious of the fact that other people out there really want your information. There is a massive industry on the dark web. Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

