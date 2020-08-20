On a mission to destigmatise periods. 'Not a shameful part of our existence'
Indian food tech unicorn Zomato announced that it has decided to grant 10 days of paid leave to women and transgender people for their periods.
This decision has sparked a debate on social media with mixed reactions from employers and employees in India.
Communications specialist and period activist Farah Fortune spoke to Azania Mosaka. She supported the period leave as she described women going through menstrual cycle in different ways and how for centuries women have been placed in positions where they feel uncomfortable or ashamed of what is a natural body function.
Firstly, I really feel, if you don’t have a period you can’t speak on this until you’ve been through the experience of having those cramps and going through those pains. You can’t speak on that.Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist
Everyone had different methods of how they deal with it but it starts with a conversation.Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist
RELATED: Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women
Fortune spoke of an initiative called “The Pad Run” which educates both men and women about the menstrual cycle. She describes it as a way of destigmatising what women go through when they are on the period.
We’ve grown up in this stigmatised society that when you get your period there is something wrong with you as a woman and I really like to abolish that entire understanding of what menstruation actually means to us as women and also help little boys and men on exactly what we go through.Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist
I don’t ever want my child to grow up thinking what is a natural body function is something she needs to be ashamed of.Farah Fortune-Communication specialist and Period Activist
It's so important to take care of yourself because we're made to feel like it’s a shameful part of our existence. We hide it always, we are scared to go to the gynae, we are scared to tell a doctor and we so scared to tell him ‘oh my God’ we're in pain because we're made to feel like we shouldn’t be in pain, we're made to feel like get through it.Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report
SANDF members found to have acted improperly. Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they will implement the recommendations.Read More
'Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing hands'
Stuff Magazine publisher Toby Shapshak reflects on a data breach at the South African arm of credit bureau Experian.Read More
'Make payment arrangement in Jozi to avoid electricity and water being cut off'
CoJ Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo says those that don't come forward to make an arrangement are simply irresponsible.Read More
We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson argues that the party reprimands officials when there is clear conclusive evidence of corruption.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases
The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries.Read More
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.Read More
Load shedding to continue on Thursday
Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.Read More
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe
Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering.Read More
'We're getting rid of 300-million litres of wine to ensure farms open again'
Southern African Agri Initiative board chairperson Dr Theo de Jager describes just how bad the situation is.Read More