On a mission to destigmatise periods. 'Not a shameful part of our existence'





Indian food tech unicorn Zomato announced that it has decided to grant 10 days of paid leave to women and transgender people for their periods.

This decision has sparked a debate on social media with mixed reactions from employers and employees in India.

Communications specialist and period activist Farah Fortune spoke to Azania Mosaka. She supported the period leave as she described women going through menstrual cycle in different ways and how for centuries women have been placed in positions where they feel uncomfortable or ashamed of what is a natural body function.

Firstly, I really feel, if you don’t have a period you can’t speak on this until you’ve been through the experience of having those cramps and going through those pains. You can’t speak on that. Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist

Everyone had different methods of how they deal with it but it starts with a conversation. Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist

Fortune spoke of an initiative called “The Pad Run” which educates both men and women about the menstrual cycle. She describes it as a way of destigmatising what women go through when they are on the period.

We’ve grown up in this stigmatised society that when you get your period there is something wrong with you as a woman and I really like to abolish that entire understanding of what menstruation actually means to us as women and also help little boys and men on exactly what we go through. Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist

I don’t ever want my child to grow up thinking what is a natural body function is something she needs to be ashamed of. Farah Fortune-Communication specialist and Period Activist

It's so important to take care of yourself because we're made to feel like it’s a shameful part of our existence. We hide it always, we are scared to go to the gynae, we are scared to tell a doctor and we so scared to tell him ‘oh my God’ we're in pain because we're made to feel like we shouldn’t be in pain, we're made to feel like get through it. Farah Fortune, Communications specialist and period activist

