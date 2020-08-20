Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible





Standard Bank has reported a huge 44% drop in profit for the six months ended on 30 June as bad debts spiked during lockdown.

However, the bank could still declare a full-year dividend.

The Money Show gets details from Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala.

He says the bank's leadership pulled off a remarkable feat by keeping costs at 2%.

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

When we talk about the fact that our best-case scenario is that GDP will be down 8.5% this year, that is the worst it will have been since 1918... which coincided with the Spanish flu... so it's the worst period in South African economic history. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

One of the main reasons why our operating expenses are up only 2% is attributable to the actions that were taken... choosing very carefully which projects to execute... I have to take my hat off to the leadership of Standard Bank. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

We've said things are really looking tough so we we're adding an additional R500 million to our provision. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

We've got lots of cushion. We can lose multiples of the bad debts we suffered this year and we will still be a sound company. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

His expectations of a recovery for South Africa going forward?

If the authorities did not effect structural reforms... we would expect a bounce of around 4.5%. That is still a contraction in the economy. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Tshabalala's excited though about the opposite scenario, which would include actions like improving the ease of doing business and implementing structural reforms.

Listen to the discussion in the audio below: