Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

20 August 2020 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala.

Standard Bank has reported a huge 44% drop in profit for the six months ended on 30 June as bad debts spiked during lockdown.

However, the bank could still declare a full-year dividend.

The Money Show gets details from Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala.

He says the bank's leadership pulled off a remarkable feat by keeping costs at 2%.

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

When we talk about the fact that our best-case scenario is that GDP will be down 8.5% this year, that is the worst it will have been since 1918... which coincided with the Spanish flu... so it's the worst period in South African economic history.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

One of the main reasons why our operating expenses are up only 2% is attributable to the actions that were taken... choosing very carefully which projects to execute... I have to take my hat off to the leadership of Standard Bank.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

We've said things are really looking tough so we we're adding an additional R500 million to our provision.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

We've got lots of cushion. We can lose multiples of the bad debts we suffered this year and we will still be a sound company.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

His expectations of a recovery for South Africa going forward?

If the authorities did not effect structural reforms... we would expect a bounce of around 4.5%. That is still a contraction in the economy.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Tshabalala's excited though about the opposite scenario, which would include actions like improving the ease of doing business and implementing structural reforms.

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:


Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry

20 August 2020 7:34 PM

'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director.

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?

20 August 2020 2:39 PM

Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.

Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points

19 August 2020 8:46 PM

We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.

SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

19 August 2020 8:16 PM

There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.

Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?

19 August 2020 7:15 PM

You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes

'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

19 August 2020 6:59 PM

What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

