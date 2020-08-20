[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted'
Xubera Institute for Research and Development senior researcher and political analyst Xolani Dube says the issue of corruption in the African National Congress (ANC) has been institutionalised.
Dube was responding to questions around the deployment of corruption accused former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature, as well as the COVID-19 PPEs saga.
RELATED: We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN
The morals and ethics of the ANC, I believe, is very twisted.Xolani Dube, Political analyst and senior researcher at Xubera Institute for Research and Development
The rot in the ANC is entrenched, I think the issue of corruption has been institutionalised and so whatever they say to the public about corruption and about morals and ethics, they are just saying it so that they give us comfort and we think that they will be doing something but the action speaks louder than words.Xolani Dube, Political analyst and senior researcher at Xubera Institute for Research and Development
ANC is the majority in the KZN legislature and so I don't think they will ever act against her (Zandile Gumede).... for now I think they need Zandile because Zandile represents a very strong faction in the province and also, her ascendance into that position, I think it speaks volumes about the power balance in the ANC at the national level as well.Xolani Dube, Political analyst and senior researcher at Xubera Institute for Research and Development
