The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus: "How to sell a business for R100m in 20 years".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted'

20 August 2020 4:22 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Corruption
African National Congress ANC
Zandile Gumede

Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.

Xubera Institute for Research and Development senior researcher and political analyst Xolani Dube says the issue of corruption in the African National Congress (ANC) has been institutionalised.

Dube was responding to questions around the deployment of corruption accused former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature, as well as the COVID-19 PPEs saga.

RELATED: We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

The morals and ethics of the ANC, I believe, is very twisted.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst and senior researcher at Xubera Institute for Research and Development 

The rot in the ANC is entrenched, I think the issue of corruption has been institutionalised and so whatever they say to the public about corruption and about morals and ethics, they are just saying it so that they give us comfort and we think that they will be doing something but the action speaks louder than words.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst and senior researcher at Xubera Institute for Research and Development 

ANC is the majority in the KZN legislature and so I don't think they will ever act against her (Zandile Gumede).... for now I think they need Zandile because Zandile represents a very strong faction in the province and also, her ascendance into that position, I think it speaks volumes about the power balance in the ANC at the national level as well.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst and senior researcher at Xubera Institute for Research and Development 

Click on the link below to hear more...


