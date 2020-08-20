Wits scientists reflect on the role of climate factors in the spread of COVID-19
Does the weather make a difference in the spread of COVID-19?
A group of Wits University Scientists have sought to answer this question.
They have taken part in e-symposium on climatic factors influencing the spread of the virus.
The team says it difficult to determine the climate factors that impact the spread of a disease in its first year of transmission.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Global Change Institute at Wits University's professor of systems ecology Bob Scholes who is part of the group, to find out more.
When you have a novel virus - in other words one that we have never encountered before, going into a naive population, a population that has never been exposed to this virus, where there is no immunity, then it has an enormous infection rate and that infection rate is sufficiently high that any small influence by weather hardly makes any difference at all.Bob Scholes, Professor of systems ecology - Global Change Institute at Wits University
So you can, up to date, catch Covid-19 anywhere in the world - in the steamy tropics, in the icy polar regions... it seems to make no difference whatsoever because this infection rate is so high but as the infection rate comes down either because we start building up a herd immunity or because we learn social distancing and these kind of adaptations, then it might be that this relatively smaller influence due to climate starts becoming apparent.Bob Scholes, Professor of systems ecology - Global Change Institute at Wits University
Click on the link below to hear more...
