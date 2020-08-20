CCMA sees significant increase in large-scale retrenchment applications





The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says the number applications received for large-scale retrenchments in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act during lockdown has increased significantly.

Joanne Joseph spoke to CCMA senior commissioner Shimane Kgantse on the Afternoon Drive to find out how they are dealing with the increase.

Kgantse details a spike in the number of employees that have been affected.

When compared with last year during this time, at the end of July the number of employees who were likely to be affected by retrenchment - it was in the range of about 5,728 however when you look at this year at the end of July, the number of affected employees who are likely to be affected by retrenchment is close to 22,722 Shimane Kgantse, Senior Commissioner - CCMA

As the CCMA we have an obligation, as well as a responsibility to assist parties in casting alternatives on dealing with these retrenchments and to reduce the number of retrenchments.... Shimane Kgantse, Senior Commissioner - CCMA

Since the beginning of lockdown we knew that there was going to be a spike in the number of retrenchments as well as applications that were going to come through the CCMA, so we have put some measures in place - that is obviously training commissioners who can deal with these facilitations.....we've had to use other measures - digital platforms to try and expedite these processes. Shimane Kgantse, Senior Commissioner - CCMA

