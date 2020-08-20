Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 loadshedding
Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced to stage 1 as capacity constraints have eased.
With four generation units returned, the power utility says it will reduce loadshedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 20, 2020
With four generation units returned, Eskom will reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow as supply constraints ease@News24 @eNCA @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika pic.twitter.com/6QyZyGQ90y
