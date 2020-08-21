No load shedding is expected this weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has on Friday morning announced that after recovering three generation units overnight, load shedding has been suspended.
RELATED: Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 load shedding
The power utility says no load shedding is expected over the weekend, however, it has urged the public to use electricity sparingly.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 21, 2020
As return of additional generation eases supply constraints, no loadshedding is expected for
the rest of the weekend@News24 @eNCA @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika pic.twitter.com/ruNXcyFcyF
