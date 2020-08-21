'Compromised info in data breach can land in hands of fraudsters'
The data breach has exposed some personal information of as many as 24 million South Africans to a suspected fraudster, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
It reports that 793 749 business entities are affected.
RELATED: 'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
Experian South Africa disputes the reported numbers.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Information Regulator Protection of Personal Information designee advocate Collen Weapond who the regulator became aware of the data breach on 6 August.
They say the breach happened over a month ago which is concerning as a data breach needs to be reported as soon as possible.Advocate Collen Weapond, Protection of Personal Information designee - Information Regulator
Preventative measures need to be taken as the can be financial consequences if the compromise information could land in the hands of fraudsters, he says.
There are a lot of ways that this compromised data can be used to solicit more information from people.Advocate Collen Weapond, Protection of Personal Information designee - Information Regulator
Listen below to the full conversation:
