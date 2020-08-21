[WATCH] Funny sketch on struggles freelancers face before getting paid





Funny sketch on struggles freelancers face before getting paid

Social media is talking after writer and comedian, Stevie Martin created a funny sketch that shows the struggles that freelancers face before they get paid.

Watch the funny sketch below:

for anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment. Or any moment. pic.twitter.com/XM4rlqaJed — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020

