[WATCH] Funny sketch on struggles freelancers face before getting paid
Funny sketch on struggles freelancers face before getting paid
Social media is talking after writer and comedian, Stevie Martin created a funny sketch that shows the struggles that freelancers face before they get paid.
Watch the funny sketch below:
for anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment. Or any moment. pic.twitter.com/XM4rlqaJed— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020
