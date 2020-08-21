White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity





The Commission for Employment Equity has released its 20th annual report and according to the report, men still occupy the majority of top management positions compared to women.

In 2018, the commission revealed that workplace transformation remained sluggish and that there was still an over-representation of white people in top and senior management positions.

RELATED: Employment Equity report reveals slow movement in transformation - commission

Clement Manyathela chats to commissioner Dr Annelie Gildehuys to weigh in on this year's report.

There are six levels of employment and what the commission is reporting on in the slow of transformation reflects across the six levels and it is important not to loose the rich data across that. Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity

It is true that executive decision-making, which is top and senior management which is roughly 2% in the workplaces, are predominately still represented by white males. Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity

She says the commission is a statutory body which reports to the minister and makes recommendations.

The commission has addressed very specific areas broader than just the slow transformation at the top level and we have started at looking at specific targets for sectors. Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity

The commission has analysed the boards and executive leaderships, she says.

It has also started addressing pay inequality and the slow movement in the development of appointments of persons with disabilities.

The picture that we are seeing reflects our history and a strong stratification of white male dominance followed by Indians, Coloureds and then Blacks. So we do see that women at the top levels are still scarce. Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity

Listen below to the full interview...