White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity
The Commission for Employment Equity has released its 20th annual report and according to the report, men still occupy the majority of top management positions compared to women.
In 2018, the commission revealed that workplace transformation remained sluggish and that there was still an over-representation of white people in top and senior management positions.
RELATED: Employment Equity report reveals slow movement in transformation - commission
Clement Manyathela chats to commissioner Dr Annelie Gildehuys to weigh in on this year's report.
There are six levels of employment and what the commission is reporting on in the slow of transformation reflects across the six levels and it is important not to loose the rich data across that.Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity
It is true that executive decision-making, which is top and senior management which is roughly 2% in the workplaces, are predominately still represented by white males.Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity
She says the commission is a statutory body which reports to the minister and makes recommendations.
The commission has addressed very specific areas broader than just the slow transformation at the top level and we have started at looking at specific targets for sectors.Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity
The commission has analysed the boards and executive leaderships, she says.
It has also started addressing pay inequality and the slow movement in the development of appointments of persons with disabilities.
The picture that we are seeing reflects our history and a strong stratification of white male dominance followed by Indians, Coloureds and then Blacks. So we do see that women at the top levels are still scarce.Dr Annelie Gildehuys, Commissioner - The Commission Of Employment Equity
More from Politics
Those charged must step aside while their cases are being heard - Ramaphosa
Party president says they must be sensitive to what is said 'about the ANC and our behaviour because we are their servants'.Read More
Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede’s new appointment
Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty".Read More
Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder
Minister says: 'As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues.'Read More
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted'
Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.Read More
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama
The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'
According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.Read More
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'
Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court.Read More
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her?
#UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago.Read More