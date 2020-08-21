Streaming issues? Report here
'Defence minister, if you have any conscience please resign,' says 702 listener

21 August 2020 11:01 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
SANDF
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula
Collins Khosa

A caller says Mapisa-Nqakula was not concerned that Collins Khosa died but rather that the soldiers did not follow protocol.

The life partner of Collins Khosa who was injured during an altercation with members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members and Johannesburg metro police in April wants an apology from Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

In May the board of an inquiry exonerated the soldiers from any wrongdoing, accusing Khosa and his brother-in-law of provoking the SANDF members. This statement was supported by Mapisa-Nqakula, who argued further that the only mistake made by the soldiers was entering the Khosa residence in absence members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police Service, who they were meant to be supporting at the time. The process of investigation in the new report did not involve consultations with the soldiers, which prevented them from telling their side of the story.

Recently the Military Ombudsman confirmed in a new report that the SANDF members acted improperly.

A listener on The Clement Manyathela Show expressed his disappointment towards Mapisa-Nqakula, pleading for her to resign as she continued to support the SANDF members rather than looking at their killing of an innocent man.

She was not even concerned that Collins died, she was concerned that the soldiers did not go in with the police.

Prince, Caller

If she is listening wherever she is, minister of defence please resign. If you have any conscience, please resign.

Prince, Caller

RELATED: Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report

Mapisa-Nqakula has since said that the recommendations of the report would be implemented, and a disciplinary process would get underway.

Listen below for the full interview ...


