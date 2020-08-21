[LISTEN] Decolonising the internet





There are very clear power structures that propagate digital colonialism or inequalities in terms of access to and representation on the internet says Goethe-Institut online editorial consultant Eliphas Nyamogo.

Describing how the digital world somewhat mirrors what is happening in real life Nyamogo says 50 percent of the world's population has no internet access.

He adds that less than 20 percent of Wikipedia editors are women, 11 percent of women are involved in programming open source projects and there are 12 percent less woman than men in the world who use the internet.

How do we go about changing the internet in a way that it considers the interests and the well-being of those it is intended to serve?

Afrophilia digital magazine founder and editor Nobantu Modise says it is not always a question of building a new system, instead it's a question of changing our thinking.

It's not always a question of build a new system as much as it is a question of change our thinking so that these systems, whether they are digital or analogue, will manage diversity well and be more reflective of our societies. Nobantu Modise, Founder and editor - Afrophilia digital magazine

Nyamogo says there needs to be a multi-pronged approach.

For us to be able to even begin to solve the problem, we must understand how this problem manifests itself. What causes the inequalities that are so clearly manifested on the internet? Eliphas Nyamogo, Online editorial consultant - Goethe-Institut

I look at it this way. Until today we have no linguistic emancipation on the African continent for example, the post independent governments have largely adopted and promoted colonial languages as the official medium of instruction, as the official languages for conducting business in government and the market..... Eliphas Nyamogo, Online editorial consultant - Goethe-Institut

Of course, with the exception of South Africa that promotes local languages but even there you have to ask yourself what investment has been made in those languages so that anybody can access the same information that they would access in English, in Zulu. Eliphas Nyamogo, Online editorial consultant - Goethe-Institut

Modise suggests opening up training opportunities for youth in media management or publishing.

That would definitely accelerate the rate at which we are represented but it would also impart skills and impact things like income generation. There is a lot of room for these transformations to be made. Nobantu Modise, Founder and editor - Afrophilia digital magazine

