Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log
Micheal Pedro Joined Mandy Wiener to give listeners a rundown in the world of sports this weekend.
South African club football continues today in a coronavirus pandemic epicentre amid warning from the sports minister about rules and regulations.
Black Leopards are up against Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership at 13:30, followed by Bid Wits versus Amazulu at 15:30.
Sundowns take on Maritzburg United at 18:00 .
Sundowns are obviously looking to close the gap to Kaizer Chiefs at the top to just three points after they lost to Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this week.Micheal Pedro, Sports reporter- Eyewitness News
RELATED: 'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has cautioned that all COVID-19 rules and regulations must be obeyed during the game.
Pedro went on to announce also what will be happening internationally in the world of soccer with Sevilla and Inter Milan going against each other in the Europa League finals this evening at 21:00, adding that this will be one of the most interesting games as both teams started off as one of the favourites to watch this season.
A very interesting final, two teams who started sort of as favourites and then when it got to the knockouts stages, based on their opponents, people thought they were going to fall out.Micheal Pedro, Sports Reporter- Eyewitness news (EWN)
Sevilla are aiming for the 6th title as they have dominated the competition in recent years, winning in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Sport
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November
After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.Read More
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.Read More
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice
The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess.Read More
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'
Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy.Read More
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder
Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race.Read More
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe
The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.Read More
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory
The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.Read More
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today
Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.Read More
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht
Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.Read More
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation
Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.Read More