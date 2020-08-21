Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log





Micheal Pedro Joined Mandy Wiener to give listeners a rundown in the world of sports this weekend.

South African club football continues today in a coronavirus pandemic epicentre amid warning from the sports minister about rules and regulations.

Black Leopards are up against Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership at 13:30, followed by Bid Wits versus Amazulu at 15:30.

Sundowns take on Maritzburg United at 18:00 .

Sundowns are obviously looking to close the gap to Kaizer Chiefs at the top to just three points after they lost to Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this week. Micheal Pedro, Sports reporter- Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has cautioned that all COVID-19 rules and regulations must be obeyed during the game.

Pedro went on to announce also what will be happening internationally in the world of soccer with Sevilla and Inter Milan going against each other in the Europa League finals this evening at 21:00, adding that this will be one of the most interesting games as both teams started off as one of the favourites to watch this season.

A very interesting final, two teams who started sort of as favourites and then when it got to the knockouts stages, based on their opponents, people thought they were going to fall out. Micheal Pedro, Sports Reporter- Eyewitness news (EWN)

Sevilla are aiming for the 6th title as they have dominated the competition in recent years, winning in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Listen below for the full interview ...