SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities
Almost 40 Gauteng based companies linked to the looting of COVID-19 funds, will have their accounts frozen.
The Special Investigating Units’ (SIU) special tribunal has granted an order freezing almost R38.7 million from several bank accounts of these companies involved in tender irregularities.
RELATED: SIU gets cracking on COVID-19 related corruption investigations
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Reports speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago to give more insight on the matter.
We took the matter to court for an order to freeze those bank accounts due to the fact that some time earlier in the month, we were made aware of an amount of about R38.7 million that was put into an account. We followed the money and then froze all those accounts.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
The SIU is pleased that it is moving fast when it comes to the special tribunal so that money is recovered as soon as possible, he says.
The people whose accounts have been frozen have an opportunity to come back to us and tell us why we shouldn't freeze those accounts.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Those charged must step aside while their cases are being heard - Ramaphosa
Party president says they must be sensitive to what is said 'about the ANC and our behaviour because we are their servants'.Read More
Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede’s new appointment
Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty".Read More
Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder
Minister says: 'As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues.'Read More
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity
Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted'
Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.Read More
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama
The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'
According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.Read More
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'
Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court.Read More
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her?
#UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago.Read More