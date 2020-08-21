SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities





Almost 40 Gauteng based companies linked to the looting of COVID-19 funds, will have their accounts frozen.

The Special Investigating Units’ (SIU) special tribunal has granted an order freezing almost R38.7 million from several bank accounts of these companies involved in tender irregularities.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago

We took the matter to court for an order to freeze those bank accounts due to the fact that some time earlier in the month, we were made aware of an amount of about R38.7 million that was put into an account. We followed the money and then froze all those accounts. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

The SIU is pleased that it is moving fast when it comes to the special tribunal so that money is recovered as soon as possible, he says.

The people whose accounts have been frozen have an opportunity to come back to us and tell us why we shouldn't freeze those accounts. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

