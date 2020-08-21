[LISTEN] 103-year-old South African woman survives COVID-19





Sharing this week's good news, Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque has reported news of an elderly woman who has survived COVID-19 after 14 days in isolation.

Kitty Venn is said to be back in her room at a care centre for older persons in Johannesburg where she was nursed back to health.

This incredible South African who lives in Lyndhurst has survived COVID-19 and it's just so hopeful because she is high risk and it's these older people that are teaching us that you can get through this if you try to stay healthy and look after yourself. Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy

Click on the link below to hear more good news stories....