Show is about return on investment for time I spent with myself - Joey Rasdien





Joey Rasdien joined Azania Mosaka as this week's profile guest. He shared his experience with his family during lockdown, especially with his son doing matric this year and what he has learnt about himself.

Joey Rasdien, whose real name is Yusuf Rasdien, is a South African comedian who has been in movies including Outrageous Blitz Patrollie, Bunny Chow, Dollars and White Pipes, Material with Riaad Moosa, _Running Riot _and Vaatjie Sien Sy Gat.

I felt sorry for my son because it’s his matric year and he couldn’t go out with his friends. There was no sports events, there was no parties, no socials, nothing so he didn’t actually experience the matric year that I think would be lekker at his school. Joey Rasdien- Comedian & Actor

He added that he struggled a bit with technology and had to find ways of investing in himself for when we finally come out of lockdown.

In lockdown I asked myself what is my return in investment for myself. So, during lockdown you couldn’t do anything but spend time with yourself so when you come out of lockdown you have some sort of return of investment of the time you spent with yourself. Joey Rasdien- Comedian & Actor

Rasdien has sold-out performances on the South African stand-up comedy circuit including Kings and Queens Comedy Festival, Parkers Comedy and Jive, Blacks Only Comedy, one-man shows at the Lyric Theatre as well as his own Joey’s Mixed DNA Tour.

He currently has a new online stand-up comedy Show entitled "The New Normal" which opens on Saturday to which he was inspired by his peers to start doing.

I was like yeah, I have all this stuff to say about what has been happening in lockdown, why don’t I just put it out there and that is how it came about. Joey Rasdien- Comedian & Actor

Comedians have a responsibility of changing social perceptions, we are one of the few genres where we can actually change how people think or see the world. Joey Rasdien- Comedian & Actor

Joey Rasdien comedy special has been described as hilarious and thought-provoking “new normal in these COVID19 times".

