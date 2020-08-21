[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together'
Award-winning singer Amanda Black recently worked with ONE Campaign (ONE) together with artists from across the continent in an upbeat anthem titled Stand Together.
The song is a call for people to stand together in the fight against COVID-19, reminding people that "nobody's safe until everybody's safe".
WATCH: "Stand Together" - African Anthem of Solidarity against COVID-19
Black joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown to share more about the record as well as the success of her album Power.
I remember when I read the brief and I was like "oh yes" and then it was easy for me to jump on it. Even the message in my verse speaks to how we are all going through it and that's what the message of the song is - we will not be safe until everyone is safe.Amanda Black, Singer
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
