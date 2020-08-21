Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday conceded that the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature was not the best decision.
Zikalala made the remarks during a virtual briefing with the South African National Editors’ Forum and journalists.
Gumede was sworn in this week as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) after the passing of then-provincial African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.
This is despite Gumede facing charges of fraud and corruption linked to tender fraud in the municipality. She was released on R50,000 bail.
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise confirmed that the KwaZulu-Natal Premier conceded the appointment of Gumede to the provincial legislature was not the best decision and that the big issue came from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) whose policies instruct that if a member of the legislature passed on, there must be an instant replacement or else the IEC itself would appoint a member.
He said to avoid what he calls an ‘unhealthy or unattainable situation' which was based on the fact that Zandile Gumede would have had to serve in the eThekwini municipality under the current mayor, Zikalala seems to think that having been a mayor herself that may be a problem with her serving in that position and that is why the ANC felt it could deploy her to the legislature.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter- Eyewitness News
Zikalala says the party felt like they should quickly fill that post before the IEC does and that is how Gumede ended up being a member of the legislature despite the corruption charges.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter- Eyewitness News
RELATED: [LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted'
According to Modise, Zikalala says the ANC is coming up with a policy on how to handle a person facing corruption charges within the party.
He says currently the ANC is developing guidelines on whether members that are charged should be removed until their court cases are concluded.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter- Eyewitness News
Zikalala said that the ANC was yet to make a final resolution on how members who are charged with corruption should be treated when it came to appointments.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries.Read More
Sanef honours South African journalists with Nat Nakasa Award
Chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says: 'It is important to recognise the brave efforts of journalists who work under challenging conditions'.Read More
Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede’s new appointment
Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty".Read More
'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife
Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him.Read More
[LISTEN] 103-year-old South African woman survives COVID-19
Kitty Venn is said to be back in her room at a care centre for older persons in Johannesburg where she was nursed back to health.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives COVID-19 update
WATCH LIVE: GP command council gives #COVID19 updateRead More
[LISTEN] Decolonising the internet
Clement Manyathela chats to two experts about the inequalities surrounding access to and representation on the internet.Read More
No load shedding is expected this weekend, says Eskom
The power utility says three generation units have been recovered overnight.Read More
'Compromised info in data breach can land in hands of fraudsters'
Information Regulator 's advocate Collen Weapond says a data breach needs to be reported as soon as possible.Read More
Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 load shedding
With four generation units returned, Eskom says it will reduce load shedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday.Read More