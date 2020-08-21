Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion





KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday conceded that the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature was not the best decision.

Zikalala made the remarks during a virtual briefing with the South African National Editors’ Forum and journalists.

Gumede was sworn in this week as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) after the passing of then-provincial African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.

This is despite Gumede facing charges of fraud and corruption linked to tender fraud in the municipality. She was released on R50,000 bail.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise confirmed that the KwaZulu-Natal Premier conceded the appointment of Gumede to the provincial legislature was not the best decision and that the big issue came from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) whose policies instruct that if a member of the legislature passed on, there must be an instant replacement or else the IEC itself would appoint a member.

He said to avoid what he calls an ‘unhealthy or unattainable situation' which was based on the fact that Zandile Gumede would have had to serve in the eThekwini municipality under the current mayor, Zikalala seems to think that having been a mayor herself that may be a problem with her serving in that position and that is why the ANC felt it could deploy her to the legislature. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter- Eyewitness News

Zikalala says the party felt like they should quickly fill that post before the IEC does and that is how Gumede ended up being a member of the legislature despite the corruption charges. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter- Eyewitness News

According to Modise, Zikalala says the ANC is coming up with a policy on how to handle a person facing corruption charges within the party.

He says currently the ANC is developing guidelines on whether members that are charged should be removed until their court cases are concluded. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter- Eyewitness News

Zikalala said that the ANC was yet to make a final resolution on how members who are charged with corruption should be treated when it came to appointments.

Listen below for the full interview ...