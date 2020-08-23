Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously
Lesotho-born film director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection has been named one of two best films at the 44th Hong Kong International Film Festival’s Firebird Young Cinema Competitions.
Mary Twala has posthumously won the Best Actress Award for her lead performance in the film, which also bagged the FIPRESCI Prize.
Mosese describes the film as a sort of chronicle about an 80-year-old widow who intends to die and be buried at a cemetery with her family but her plans are interrupted when she learns that her village will be cleared and that they would have to exhume the dead to make room for a dam reservoir. This ignites her will to live and mobilise the community not to give up their land.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Mosese about the process of creating the movie and working with Twala.
The thing with Mary is that she was very generous. She was willing to go 100 miles. Mary was willing to go further, really, into the heart, into the dark of the story.She never questioned why, it was just a matter of 'when should we do it'.Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director
She was one of the best people I ever worked with because she was just willing ... I am honoured to have worked with her.Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director
Speaking of the aesthetics in the film, Mosese says he has always wanted to be a painter but the only way he could do it was through camera.
In a way I am a failed painter, I always wanted to paint and the only way I could do it is through the camera and yet at the same time I like realism ... this is a story of the real people.Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director
This is a very delicate subject and I wanted to approach it with such empathy to the subject itself.Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director
The film is set to premiere at the 2020 Durban International Film Festival.
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Entertainment
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song
The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'.Read More
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together'
The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged.Read More
Show is about return on investment for time I spent with myself - Joey Rasdien
Joey's new online stand-up comedy show about lockdown entitled 'The New Normal' opens on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Pet rabbits running on top of owner's heads while they sleep goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Funny sketch on struggles freelancers face before getting paid
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982
Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More