Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously





Lesotho-born film director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection has been named one of two best films at the 44th Hong Kong International Film Festival’s Firebird Young Cinema Competitions.

Mary Twala has posthumously won the Best Actress Award for her lead performance in the film, which also bagged the FIPRESCI Prize.

Mosese describes the film as a sort of chronicle about an 80-year-old widow who intends to die and be buried at a cemetery with her family but her plans are interrupted when she learns that her village will be cleared and that they would have to exhume the dead to make room for a dam reservoir. This ignites her will to live and mobilise the community not to give up their land.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Mosese about the process of creating the movie and working with Twala.

The thing with Mary is that she was very generous. She was willing to go 100 miles. Mary was willing to go further, really, into the heart, into the dark of the story.She never questioned why, it was just a matter of 'when should we do it'. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director

She was one of the best people I ever worked with because she was just willing ... I am honoured to have worked with her. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director

Speaking of the aesthetics in the film, Mosese says he has always wanted to be a painter but the only way he could do it was through camera.

In a way I am a failed painter, I always wanted to paint and the only way I could do it is through the camera and yet at the same time I like realism ... this is a story of the real people. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director

This is a very delicate subject and I wanted to approach it with such empathy to the subject itself. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Film director

The film is set to premiere at the 2020 Durban International Film Festival.

