'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife





As the nation fights the COVID-19 threat, President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the surge in gender-based violence in the country's during the strict coronavirus lockdown.

Collin Sepamatla, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after physically and emotionally abusing his wife, joined Afternoon Drive to re-tell the story of what led him to be abusive to his wife and the lesson he had learnt when he was imprisoned.

Sepamatla started the story by revealing that he started abusing his life when he lost his job and had to go back to the township, saying his wife started changing her behaviour, which displeased him.

I would beat her badly in front of the kids and I was not that kind of man, you know, who was violent and who wanted to treat her badly. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

Sepamatla says when he raised the problems to their close family members, they would not take him seriously and his friends advised him to start beating his wife.

These conversations I would have with my friends, I would discuss it with my friends. I would say this is what happened to my life and their advice was: 'Collin you need to be a man, you need to stand up now for your marriage. You need to beat her so that she will listen to you.' That’s the advice I took from other people and lived it. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his kids who saw their dad beating up their mother.

It was so painful after the action had been done. I would see them crying, crying for their mother every time I would beat her. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

Sepamatla says when he was in prison, at first he wanted to kill his wife and would replay ways in which he would do it, until he joined a programme in prison as well as being counselled when he got out of prison.

That is when the mentality now started to change. I would communicate with other perpetrators, they would comfort me, they would advise me in a good way. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

Most of the time I was praying I would tell God I am not a monster, I am not this kind of man that you created to come beat his wife, to abuse children of the wife. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

I wanted to be a successful person and I told myself this is not the right way. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

Sepamatla says he has since spoken to his wife who has accepted his apology and has forgiven him.

I was so surprised she was clam and she was happy for me. Collin Sepamatla, Man sentenced to eight years for abusing his wife

