Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song

The single Bazali be Sizwe is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele and celebrates women in Africa.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Nyamazele about the inspiration behind the song.

Our parents - our mothers, our grannies, they are the ones who nurture us from the word go. The reason we could write this song is because of the inspiration and the wisdom we acquire from them. They are our superheroes. Sidumo Nyamazele, Musical director - Mzansi Youth Choir

