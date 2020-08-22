Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has assured health care workers that their safety remains a priority as they continue to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mkhize's comments come in the wake of a planned picket by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union over their concerns regarding the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that corruption, which deprives healthcare workers of appropriate PPE, threatened not only their lives but also the lives of their patients suffering from coronavirus.
The WHO director-general was asked about corruption in South Africa, which is reeling from coronavirus-linked corruption scandals that have battered President Cyril Ramaphosa's credibility and the country's image abroad.
"Any type of corruption is unacceptable," Tedros told a virtual news conference. "However, corruption related to PPE ... for me it's actually murder. Because if health workers work without PPE, we're risking their lives. And that also risks the lives of the people they serve.
"So it's criminal and it's murder and it has to stop."
Said Mkhize: "As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from the experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues. Our health care workers are the pulse of the COVID-19 response and therefore, it is not only our duty but our imperative to protect our frontline workers at all times. I wish to assure my colleagues of our continued commitment to constantly engage and co-operate to find lasting solutions for a healthy workforce."
Health Worker Safety is of Paramount Importance to the Department of Health. @HealthZA pic.twitter.com/3Hqz6YZKaU— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 21, 2020
More from Politics
Those charged must step aside while their cases are being heard - Ramaphosa
Party president says they must be sensitive to what is said 'about the ANC and our behaviour because we are their servants'.Read More
Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede’s new appointment
Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty".Read More
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally.Read More
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity
Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted'
Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.Read More
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama
The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'
According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.Read More
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'
Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court.Read More
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her?
#UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago.Read More