Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder





Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has assured health care workers that their safety remains a priority as they continue to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mkhize's comments come in the wake of a planned picket by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union over their concerns regarding the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that corruption, which deprives healthcare workers of appropriate PPE, threatened not only their lives but also the lives of their patients suffering from coronavirus.

The WHO director-general was asked about corruption in South Africa, which is reeling from coronavirus-linked corruption scandals that have battered President Cyril Ramaphosa's credibility and the country's image abroad.

"Any type of corruption is unacceptable," Tedros told a virtual news conference. "However, corruption related to PPE ... for me it's actually murder. Because if health workers work without PPE, we're risking their lives. And that also risks the lives of the people they serve.

"So it's criminal and it's murder and it has to stop."

Said Mkhize: "As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from the experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues. Our health care workers are the pulse of the COVID-19 response and therefore, it is not only our duty but our imperative to protect our frontline workers at all times. I wish to assure my colleagues of our continued commitment to constantly engage and co-operate to find lasting solutions for a healthy workforce."