Sanef honours South African journalists with Nat Nakasa Award





The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has awarded its coveted Nat Nakasa Award to South Africa’s entire body of journalists who have been covering the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on Saturday 22 August with the airing of a documentary commissioned to commemorate the vital role journalists play in our society, especially in light of the harsh circumstances journalists as individuals find themselves in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary, which was filmed in recent months while the country still remained under national lockdown regulations, aims to shine a light on the courageous work done by South African journalists on the frontlines in a time of great unease and continued stress due to the global pandemic.

Newly elected Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says: “Journalists have been at the forefront of telling the unfolding story of South Africa’s response to COVID-19. They have gone into the heart of the storm, risking injury and infection. We’ve lost some colleagues due to COVID-19 and we’ve had scores of other journalists contract the virus, in the line of duty. Sanef thought it important to recognise the brave efforts of each and every journalist in this country who continue to work under these challenging conditions”.

