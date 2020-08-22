Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November

Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries. 23 August 2020 11:11 PM
Sanef honours South African journalists with Nat Nakasa Award Chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says: 'It is important to recognise the brave efforts of journalists who work under challenging conditions'... 22 August 2020 8:51 PM
Duduzane Zuma throws his weight behind Zandile Gumede's new appointment Zuma congratulated Gumede on her legislature appointment and added that she should be considered "innocent until proven guilty". 22 August 2020 3:45 PM
Those charged must step aside while their cases are being heard - Ramaphosa Party president says they must be sensitive to what is said 'about the ANC and our behaviour because we are their servants'. 23 August 2020 3:09 PM
Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder Minister says: 'As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues.' 22 August 2020 9:57 AM
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally. 21 August 2020 12:48 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously The Best Actress Award is for her performance in 'This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection'. 23 August 2020 10:58 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'. 21 August 2020 6:09 PM
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together' The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged. 21 August 2020 3:34 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November

22 August 2020 6:51 PM
by EWN Sport
Bafana Bafana
Safa
Banyana banyana
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive football in November and will complete their qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 in March next year.

The AFCON qualification campaign was suspended in March this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Before hosting and traveling to Sao Tome and Principe, Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is organizing two friendly matches between 5-13 October to get his charges ready for battle.

“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” Ntseki said on the SA Football Association (Safa) website.

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, the national team will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier before traveling to Sudan for the final encounter of the qualification matches.

Meanwhile, a SAFA Technical Committee meeting has been scheduled for all national team coaches, including those for Banyana Banyana, u23, u20 and u17, with the new Technical Director to present their plans in preparations for the resumption of international matches.

Part of the international matches include the COSAFA tournament for Banyana Banyana in Port Elizabeth from 19-31 October, u20 Men’s national team in Mauritius in December and u17 women’s national team also in PE.

Other COSAFA fixtures for 2021 include u15 boys’ tournament in Lesotho in April/May, u17 men in August, u20 men in eSwatini, u20 women in Lesotho, Banyana Banyana in Zambia, Beach Soccer in Durban and Futsal in Mozambique.

The u17 Women’s team will play Morocco home and away in November for the final FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

SAFA has also written a letter to the government requesting that amateur football should start to officially play on Level 2.

“We are happy that the National Soccer League has resumed. Our compliance officers are working very well with the league and we want to thank the NSL and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for their full cooperation,” said SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.

“The domestic season will be completed in time for SAFA to register the PSL clubs for participation in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup,” he added.

Advocate Motlanthe also touched on the Association’s finances.

“When I was appointed, I undertook in my first report to the NEC to address a number of issues. We reported a loss of R96 million in the 2019 financial year but the 2020 financial year will see a tremendously improved position. I expect to report a surplus of plus minus R60 million,” said Advocate Motlanthe.

“I will report that I have paid all competition monies, paid R195 000 each to our 52 Regions, R10 million in total. I want to thank the President for his support and his engagement with CAF and FIFA to assist in generating the additional resources for COVID-19 relief. We have ensured progress in our financial and organizational efficiency and stability.

“I wish to state that SAFA has since 1991 presented audited financial statements for each and every year of operation. The last audited financial statement was presented by then Acting CEO Gay Mokoena on 8 December 2019 and the next audited financials will be presented later this year.

“It is therefore extremely disappointing that the person or persons who presented the audited financial statements to Congress for approval and who served on SAFA for more than 10 years, recommended and received unanimous adoption of the reports, now seeks to create a negative impression of the organization,” added the SAFA CEO.

The majority of the NEC members have given clear indication to the administration that the CEO should consider both legal and disciplinary action against this unbecoming conduct.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November


