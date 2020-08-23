Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan!
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner Paul Roelofse about the four important financial aspects that women should be aware of when constructing a financial plan.
They tackle death, disability, dependency and divorce.
Generally, with death the formula is to look after all the deaths that you've got first of all. You want to raise a certain amount of life insurance which will cover all existing debts and also leave enough money to support the children that you have to a time that they can actually get past school and start earning a living for themselves.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
With disability, you have a mom who is not working and still has to look after the kids. In practical terms disability turns to be lesser of a provision for the disabled person because they are obviously very confined in their lifestyle, but you have to take into account the cost of maintaining your disablement and perhaps you would need some help, a childminder and other support. In that particular case you try and build in the elements the amount of disability that you need.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
Generally, disability comes in two forms: the capital amount which you can take in the event of a permanent disablement but you can also get an income protection as well which will give you a replacement of an income you were earning, to certain limits.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
If you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. Interdependency, if you are still married, you should have your own portfolio balanced against your partner's. It speaks to a lot of opportunities because if you lose your partner due to death, disability or divorce you end up with your own portfolio, your own independent portfolio which you have been navigating since you started. That becomes your provision.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
In case of a divorce, you simply take your portfolio away and your partner takes his of hers away. You haven't interrupted the future benefits of having to split up retirement annuities and things like that.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Lifestyle
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020
Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982
Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt
Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.Read More
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown.Read More
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702
Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio.Read More
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).Read More
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues'
Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers.Read More