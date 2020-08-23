Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan!





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to certified financial planner Paul Roelofse about the four important financial aspects that women should be aware of when constructing a financial plan.

They tackle death, disability, dependency and divorce.

Generally, with death the formula is to look after all the deaths that you've got first of all. You want to raise a certain amount of life insurance which will cover all existing debts and also leave enough money to support the children that you have to a time that they can actually get past school and start earning a living for themselves. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

With disability, you have a mom who is not working and still has to look after the kids. In practical terms disability turns to be lesser of a provision for the disabled person because they are obviously very confined in their lifestyle, but you have to take into account the cost of maintaining your disablement and perhaps you would need some help, a childminder and other support. In that particular case you try and build in the elements the amount of disability that you need. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

Generally, disability comes in two forms: the capital amount which you can take in the event of a permanent disablement but you can also get an income protection as well which will give you a replacement of an income you were earning, to certain limits. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

If you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. Interdependency, if you are still married, you should have your own portfolio balanced against your partner's. It speaks to a lot of opportunities because if you lose your partner due to death, disability or divorce you end up with your own portfolio, your own independent portfolio which you have been navigating since you started. That becomes your provision. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

In case of a divorce, you simply take your portfolio away and your partner takes his of hers away. You haven't interrupted the future benefits of having to split up retirement annuities and things like that. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

