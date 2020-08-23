What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to RMB Turbine Art Fair founder Glynis Hyslop on what to expect at RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020, which has for the time being moved online from 27 August until 2 September.

The fair opens to the public on 28th August 2020.

The event, which aims to showcase emerging art in Africa, giving galleries and artists access to a broader and more diverse audience, while appealing to both existing and new collectors.

We didn't really have many options. I really believe that artists have had a tough time during the COVID-19 lockdown. They don't have access to funding from the government and they've already been closed off from their markets. Glynis Hyslop, Founder - RMB Turbine Art Fair

I thought it was incredibly important that we brought that beautiful work that they must be making to the market and show the people. So we have created an online fair. It's not the same, I absolutely love the fair, the fact that people will come, the buzz, the excitement, the music and the connecting, that's the most important. Glynis Hyslop, Founder - RMB Turbine Art Fair

It's different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. They are not virtual realities but they allow you to go through all the curated things from the galleries in your own time, at leisure without someone pushing behind you to see the work. Glynis Hyslop, Founder - RMB Turbine Art Fair

Hyslop mentioned what is on offer and programmes in place to showcase young artists and mentorship. There are also offerings for serious art lovers or if you are someone who wants to learn how to put something into your home.

We want people to walk away thinking: 'I learned more about and have been inspired by the creativity of South Africa.' There is really amazing work and we should be proud of what we produce. Glynis Hyslop, Founder - RMB Turbine Art Fair

Listen below for the full interview ...