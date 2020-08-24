Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana: Today marks a year since murder of UCT student

24 August 2020 8:09 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
gbv
Uyinene Mrwetyana
Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

Uyinene's uncle Thembelani Mrwetyana says the family remembers her as a self confident young lady who stood firm against GBV.

A year ago, on this day, the news of the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the hands of a Post Office employee Luyanda Botha shocked the nation.

Botha received three life sentences for the double rape and murder of the UCT student.

RELATED: Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President

The family launched the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation to commemorate Uyinene's life and to help fight femicide and the scourge of gender-based violence.

RELATED: Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences

Bonga Bingwa chats to Uyinene's uncle Thembelani Mrwetyana and Interim Steering Committee on Gender-Based Violence Femicide co-chair advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo to reflect on the fight against gender based violence.

As a family we remember Uyinene as this bubbly, self confident and ambitious young lady who stood firm against various patriarchal injustices in society including gender-based violence. It is quite ironic that in the end her life was lost through this tragedy.

Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uyinene's uncle

The past 12 months have not been easy for the Mrwetyana family, he says.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster with a mixed bag of emotions raging from sadness, anger and frustration. But we however, took each day as it came and realise that no family should ever experience such in South Africa.

Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uyinene's uncle

The comfort received from people and the grace of God has helped the family, he notes.

What is disheartening, is to know that despite all this, the scourge is still continuing and that for us makes us want to fight even more. The foundation was established to commemorate Uyinene's life and to join in the fight against gender-based violence.

Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uyinene's uncle

The family will host a webinar today at 2pm and anyone interested can log onto the www.uyinenefoundation.co.za

Madumise-Pajibo says the fight against gender-based violence requires all South Africans to raise the issue sharply.

Gender-based violence is multi sexual and it must be approached as such. It is not just civil society organisations and women doing the work alone, it should be a collaborative and coordinated approach.

advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, Co-chair - nterim Steering Committee on Gender-Based Violence Femicide

Listen below to the full conversation:


