Back to school: Schools ready to receive pupils on Monday
The Department of Basic Education said it’s ready to welcome the remainder of the grades back to the classroom on Monday.
The race to revive the academic calendar is in motion and the academic year is expected to conclude on 15 December after the department had to trimmed down the curriculum due to the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu
All public schools were forced to close their doors last month after Cabinet decided on a four week break following concerns about increasing coronavirus infections.
The department’s Elijah Mhlanga told EWN that pupils will have to readjust to the new normal and urged parents to mentally prepare their children for the change.
More from Local
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse
Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid.Read More
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque'
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid.Read More
We flag if there is something unusual such as potential hijacking - Vumacam CEO
Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock joined Azania Mosaka on her show to explain how the network works and some of its functions.Read More
PPEs are there and we know the anxiety affecting parents - Panyaza Lesufi
Sadtu says it will not hesitate to call for another break if they see that learners and teachers are still not safe in schools.Read More
ANC must expose atrocities committed in camps during exile - Kebby Maphatsoe
The MKMVA president encourages members to speak up but not do so in a campaign or vendetta to destroy the party.Read More
No one is talking about the 14 councilors that the ANC has fired - Pule Mabe
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe unpacks the intention of the letter sent out by party president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.Read More
Back to school: Naptosa will hold DBE accountable if schools are not safe
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the readiness of schools after a long break due to the fight against COVID-19.Read More
Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana: Today marks a year since murder of UCT student
Uyinene's uncle Thembelani Mrwetyana says the family remembers her as a self confident young lady who stood firm against GBV.Read More
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries.Read More
Sanef honours South African journalists with Nat Nakasa Award
Chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says: 'It is important to recognise the brave efforts of journalists who work under challenging conditions'.Read More