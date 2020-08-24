Back to school: Schools ready to receive pupils on Monday





The Department of Basic Education said it’s ready to welcome the remainder of the grades back to the classroom on Monday.

The race to revive the academic calendar is in motion and the academic year is expected to conclude on 15 December after the department had to trimmed down the curriculum due to the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All public schools were forced to close their doors last month after Cabinet decided on a four week break following concerns about increasing coronavirus infections.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga told EWN that pupils will have to readjust to the new normal and urged parents to mentally prepare their children for the change.