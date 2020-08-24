No one is talking about the 14 councilors that the ANC has fired - Pule Mabe
On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa issued an open letter to the African National Congress (ANC), raising a number of issues and taking a hard line on corruption related to issues the members of the party have been accused with especially the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramaphosa’s open letter to ANC members is a call for an end to corruption, imploring members to stop any involvement in corrupt activities or leave the party.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe joined Clement Mayathela to explain more on what the president addressed in his letter, stating that it was consistent to the statement sent out by the members of the National Executive Committee on 4 August 2020 on the party drawing the line and detailing what will be done to stop corruption, which includes members of the party declaring their financial interests.
We are doing all of these things to make sure we are transparent in our duties and are aware of what our own cadres are involved in, those that might otherwise end up catching the public attention.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress
We are already aware of what needs to be done, we cannot just make lip service and not try and say these are actions we are takingPule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress
Mabe says that they are admitting to the wrongdoings that have been done by the ANC and that their National Working Committee is having a meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial party to validate on the redeploy controversial former mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.
The fact that we are beginning to take action in our own structures shows decisiveness in our own part, unfortunately we are not doing this to be praised by the media we are doing this because we want to make sure that we consolidate discipline and ethical leadership within our ranks.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress
No one is talking about the 14 councilors that the ANC has fired.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress
The president has since stated in his letter that to promote transparency, they will be publishing details of all tenders awarded under the national state of disaster.
Listen below for the full interview ...
