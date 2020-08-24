Back to school: Naptosa will hold DBE accountable if schools are not safe
After being forced to shut down last month for four weeks following concerns about increasing coronavirus infections, many grades are expected back at school on Monday morning.
The race to revive the academic calendar is in motion and the academic year is expected to conclude on 15 December after the department had to trim down the curriculum due to the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it would remain vigilant and continue to monitor COVID-19 compliance across all schools.
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the readiness of schools with DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) president Basil Manuel as well as Stellenbosch University senior researcher Dr Nic Spaull.
In the schools that we visited today, all pupils are in class and the teachers are also working. This means they were able to process those pupils into the school, checking for masks and making sure that there is social distance.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
This means that the schools have been ready to welcome pupils back, he says.
Schools need to adopt options that are available, for instance, rotate pupils either daily or weekly. But also schools need to ensure that pupils learn and get work when they are home.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
He says in terms of upcoming exams, measures have been put in place to ensure that social distancing happens when the time comes.
Manuel says his organisation will hold the department to account to ensure that all issues concerning schools and COVID-19 are attended to.
If there has been stretching of the truth, then it is a betrayal of the trust of teachers, teacher unions and of parents. If we get to schools and find that schools are not ready, something needs to be done.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Spaull says he believes that it is the right time for schools to be opened and the department needs to do the things it said it would do to make schools as safe as possible for teachers and pupils to return.
We need to realise that it is not just about the safety of teachers and pupils but the fact that these children are missing out on essentially what would be important for their life in the future.Dr Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University
Even if the schools don't close at all for the rest of this academic year, all of the grades except Grade 7 and 12 would have lost 40% of the number of school days they would have normally got like they were in school last year. That will have long term implications.Dr Nic Spaull, Senior researcher - Stellenbosch University
Listen below to the full conversation:
