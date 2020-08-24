Ramaphosa reprimands Mboweni after 'inappropriate' Zambia tweet





President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly reprimanded Finance Minister Tito Mboweni following comments he made on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor Denny Kalyalya by President Edgar Lungu.

In one of his tweets, Mboweni is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the central bank governor has been fired by Lungu.

According to the Presidency: "President Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people. The issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

"South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia."