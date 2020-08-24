ANC must expose atrocities committed in camps during exile - Kebby Maphatsoe
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe has threatened to reveal information about lies, rape and murder in the party's military camps in exile by their own comrades in the MK camps.
Maphatsoe revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) members killed their own comrades in Uganda where he was exiled, leading to his critics reducing his role in exile to a "camp cook" and a run-away from an ANC camp in Uganda.
Do you know why I spoke about what happened last year? It was because I was taken to the integrity committee by people who were not even there, they just heard from other people and they took me to the integrity committee commission with lies.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association
I was so angry and disappointed that people have been talking bad about my name, that I deserted.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association
RELATED: Maphatsoe awaits report before officially complaining about ANC integrity body
Maphatsoe said he was tired of people misrepresenting his struggle credentials and threatened to expose what he said was the mess that happened within ANC camps.
It is important that the ANC must be brave enough to disclose these things that happened in exile.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association
Maphatsoe admitted to running away from the ANC camp when he was shot, which resulted in him losing his arm. He says the ANC has not reacted to any of the claims and that the only person who was willing to take charge was former president Jacob Zuma.
For me to lose my arm it made changes and comrades were stopped from beating other comrades.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association
Maphatsoe says they have met with the ANC officials to state what happened in exile as many people died. The party has internal processes that they followed and that there should be a renewal within the organisation. He also encouraged other party members to speak up on what has happened but not do so in a campaign or vendetta to destroy the party.
We must not have cowards who are afraid to raise difficult issues faced in the ANC.Kebby Maphatsoe, President - uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association
You must not want to use this thing in order to destroy your own organisation, I would never do that.Kebby Maphatsoe, President- uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA)
Maphatsoe stressed that the ANC was not a murderous organisation and that he could not publicly mention the members who are still alive and were involved in the brutal murders and punishments that happened when they were in exile.
The ANC will not assassinate me for speaking the truth, it will never do that.Kebby Maphatsoe, President- uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA)
