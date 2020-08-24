'We need to act now to combat climate change and build a new, resilient economy'
President Cyril Ramaphosa warns in his latest column that unless we act swiftly to significantly reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change, we will be facing one state of disaster after another for many years to come.
"Climate change has long been a measurable reality for South Africa. We have felt its effects in adverse weather conditions, droughts, flooding and rising temperatures."
Read From The Desk of The President here.
