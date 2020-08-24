'Corrupt officials must be jailed in orange overalls, letters are just useless'





There has been lots of reaction to the letter sent by African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa to his party comrades where he condemns corruption within the party ranks.

Ramaphosa says the ANC stands as accused number one and it must confront that stark reality.

In that letter, the president sets out what the ANC must do to address the issue of corruption.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen and ANC Veterans' League president Snuki Zikalala to reflect on the letter by Ramaphosa.

I am not convinced by this letter, I am never going to be convinced by any words on a page or a strongly worded letter. The only thing that will convince South Africans is when we start to see high-profile convictions. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

The president's letter is undermined by the actions of the swearing-in of Zandile Gumede into the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. If the president wants South Africans to take him seriously around corruption, we need to start seeing some orange overalls and less strongly worded letters. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

He says strongly worded letters are only going to get a person so far, decisive action is needed.

Zikalala says the league accepts what the president is saying and that the letter is long overdue.

Action must be taken against those who are found wanting. Snuki Zikalala, President ANC Veterans' League

Listen below to Zikalala's thoughts on the letter:

Listen below to the DA interim leader's comments: