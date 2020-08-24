Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene





BET Africa has decided not to air Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu and Mome’s interview on Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi following an outcry from social media users.

Mahlangu is facing a rape charge brought against him by model Lerato Moloi.

Twitter users accused Thusi of being "tone deaf" after she shared her guest line-up - featuring Mahlangu - for her show’s return.

BET Africa confirms that the Tol Ass Mo and Mome interview from the upcoming new season of Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi will not be aired on the channel out of respect for the current environment, legal proceedings and the basis of impartiality. — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) August 23, 2020

Activist, Rosie Motene is one of many who have backed Moloi.

She sent a voice note to the Midday Report emphasising the importance of corporate and individuals supporting survivors of abuse.

This is a personal plea to corporates, even individuals out there who really want to get behind this and show support. It is about really supporting those that speak out and if possible create platforms or support existing platforms where adequate psyco-social support is given to victims and survivors of abuse. Rosie Motene, Activist

We need to show adequate support for those that speak out and move away from glorifying and supporting and protecting alleged and convicted perpetrators. Rosie Motene, Activist

