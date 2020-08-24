PPEs are there and we know the anxiety affecting parents - Panyaza Lesufi
Schools welcome most pupils today in South Africa as Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10 and 11 are expected to return while grades 5 and 8 will only return next week.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says there have received reports from the district offices which have reported that almost 1.2-million pupils went back to school in the province and ensured parents and guardians that they are following strict health protocols to ensure pupils are safe in schools.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank parents and guardians that released their children to join us, we know the anxiety and many other things that are affecting parents.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Lesufi explained that even though there had ordered personal protective equipment (PPE) gear last month, there has been a miscommunication in other schools in terms of time tables on which schools can come back, teachers who will be working from home and classroom spaces.
Generally, everything is well, the PPEs are there. We are processing issues of teachers that have applied to work from home or those that want to exit the system.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) secretariat officer Xolani Fakude says there have received reports that schools in rural and township areas are experiencing administrative and infrastructural challenges.
There is a number of challenges that are there, and it concerns us further as a union that there isn’t even an exam date being pronounced.Xolani Fakude, Secretariat officer - South African Democratic Teachers' Union
Fakude says as a union they will not hesitate to call for another break if they see that learners and teachers are still not safe in schools. He also questioned why the Department of Education has a reopening date for next year especially when there is a huge possibility the schools may close due to the second surge of COVID-19.
We are chasing a moving target and it therefore does not assist us, the education system when we rush to make pronouncements.Xolani Fakude, Secretariat officer - South African Democratic Teachers' Union
Lesufi says there are incorporating and working with the Department of Health in preparation for the second wave of COVID-19.
Listen below for the full interview ...
