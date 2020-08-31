Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take

31 August 2020 7:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Wits University
University of Witwatersrand
Philosophy
Wits Originators
Wits Impacts For Good
Professor Lucy Allais
Lucy Allais
Immanuel Kant
Kant

Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies, now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: for good, and for the good of all people. In the Wits Impacts For Good podcast series, Eusebius McKaiser engages in conversation with Wits Originators, forward-thinking researchers from Wits University, interrogating problems and seeking robust and impactful solutions, backed by leading research.

Meet Lucy Allais — the Wits professor whose research around philosopher Immanuel Kant’s theoretical philosophy seeks to confront the ethical dilemmas faced by healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How can philosophers help us get through our pandemic panic amid everything else happening in the world?

Philosophers are not in the front line of the pandemic but they have an important role to play in answering the difficult ethical questions facing healthcare workers in the call of duty.

As demand starts to exceed capacity, essential healthcare workers in the care of critically ill patients are having to make life or death decisions amid ventilator shortages in hospitals.

The limited supply of ventilators has meant that healthcare workers have had to decide which patients have a better chance of survival with life-saving ventilator support and which ones to remove from a ventilator — a Covid-19 system that goes far beyond just the standard triaging of scant resources.

The current lived experiences of healthcare workers coupled with the conditions that workers are expected to tolerate in hospitals paint a grim picture. It is an ethical dilemma that philosophers, as it appears, is essential in navigating frontline workers through during this difficult time.

For this reason, hospitals are employing professional philosophers on their ethics boards.

When hospitals were getting full in Italy… the first thing Covid struck us with was questions about medical rationing and what are ethical ways of making decisions about that.

Lucy Allais, Professor — University of the Witwatersrand

Can you put someone on a ventilator and take them off the ventilator again if you think they’re not going to survive but the ventilator could enable someone else to survive?

Lucy Allais, Professor — University of the Witwatersrand

Are frontline workers expected to be selfless in the engagement of this invisible threat?

Setting aside the ethical questions plaguing healthcare workers around patient care — the looming prospect of contracting the virus from a positive patient has presented essential workers with another ethical conundrum. Healthcare workers are battling with whether to prioritise the critical care of patients over the safety of themselves and the families that they go home to after the end of their shift.

Much like philosophical sounding boards, interlocutors like Professor Lucy Allais are helping healthcare workers interrogate the ethical questions they face in the workplace.

What does ethicist Immanuel Kant teach us?

As a researcher in the ethical framework of enlightenment thinker Immanuel Kant, Professor Allais believes that the philosopher's principles could help guide healthcare workers in working through the moral and ethical implications of difficult decisions.

From a Kantian perspective, the removal of one critical patient from a ventilator to save the life of another goes against the categorical imperative which asks human beings to act in the collective interest, even if the opposite could lead to a greater good. Further to the question of morals — one of Kant's assertions is that, if healthcare workers perform their duties towards patients out of obligation, their actions are not deemed morally sound or worthy.

There are just a million things that philosophy has to bring to what we are going through at the moment.

Lucy Allais, Professor — University of the Witwatersrand

More from The Wits Impacts For Good podcast series with Eusebius McKaiser

Lenore Manderson

Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align

17 August 2020 7:19 PM

This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.

Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-omny-episodic-claudine-1500x1500-fapng

Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts

5 August 2020 3:47 PM

The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language.

Read More arrow_forward

Bob Scholes

Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart

3 August 2020 7:00 PM

Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change.

Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-raees-254x161-fapng

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

20 July 2020 7:00 PM

Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel.

Read More arrow_forward

claudine-storbeckpng

Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf

6 July 2020 7:00 PM

Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

jo-veareypng

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

22 June 2020 7:53 PM

African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support.

Read More arrow_forward

Musa Manzi

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

10 June 2020 4:14 PM

Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth.

Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-helen-254x161-fapng

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:23 PM

Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Wits University - Shabir Ahmed Madhi

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 5:33 PM

Could the fate of babies depend on infection control practices in resource-constrained hospitals in South Africa?

Read More arrow_forward

Wits University - Michael Lucas

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

28 April 2020 7:00 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all Contribute to Solutions: For Good.

Read More arrow_forward

