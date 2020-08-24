Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt
Absa Group earnings fell 93% (to R559 million) in the half-year to 30 June 2020.
The company didn’t declare a dividend.
“Customers and clients struggled to repay debt,” the bank said in a statement.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.
"Why is it that Absa is struggling more than Standard Bank and other rivals at this point in the economic cycle?" asked Whitfield.
With regards to dividend payments… we’ve adopted a more cautious approach. We think it’s important to focus on capital and liquidity preservation… We want to be prudent given the high level of uncertainty…Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group
The biggest risk is that the economy doesn’t return quickly and strongly enough… We still don’t have control over the pandemic… We don’t know what load shedding might do to the recovery… Potential second waves…There’s so much uncertainty…Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group
We are lending and we are supporting the economy, as is our responsibility.Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group
Absa had very, very ambitious growth objectives. For now, we’d rather focus on preserving capital… That doesn’t mean we’ve closed shop!Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group
The extent of the anger… there can’t be anything worse than stealing from the poor! That outrage I certainly share…Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa Group
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt
